St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – October 4, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for National 4-H Week, White Cane Awareness Day, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Case Management Recognition Week.

The Commissioners held a Public Hearing for the Department of Land Use and Growth Management’s request for a Solar Ordinance Text Amendment. The public comment period is open until Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Office of the County Attorney requested a Public Hearing to repeal and replace Ch. 158 of the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance. The Public Hearing will be Oct. 25, 2022; a formal notice of the hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners approved the Sheriffs Office’s request to accept the SFY2023 Edward J Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant of $94,000.

The Commissioners approved a request for a resolution from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to accept three roads into the County Roadway Network: the cul-de-sac of Festoon Court, Laurel Circle and Carpenter Lane.

The Department of Emergency Services received approval for a request to accept the FFY2022 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the State Homeland Security Grant from the Department of Homeland Security for $100,582. The grant will fund law enforcement terrorism prevention-oriented planning, training, exercise, and equipment activities.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. There will be no meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.