UPDATE: Is Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Really Retiring?

UPDATE – Press Release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office: On October 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced his retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), effective October 14, 2022.

Sheriff Berry celebrates 30 years of dedicated service with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been the Sheriff and top law enforcement leader with the CCSO since being elected in 2014. He has the remarkable honor of being the first African-American to hold the position of Sheriff in the Agency’s 364-year history. “I am honored and deeply humbled to serve as Sheriff of this wonderful county and communities as well as being the leader of the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.”

“My 30-year milestone puts me in a unique position and marks the end of my tenure with the pension program. After weeks of discussion with Charles County Government Human Resources, and in accordance with the SORP guidelines, there must be a bona fide separation period, which I am honoring. In addition, the stipulations of the pension program prevent me from discussing any future employment. I recognize there may be questions and I am issuing this release to share what actions I am taking to remain in compliance with the requirements set forth by the pension program.”

“I am not able to make any further remarks at this time other than to reiterate that I care deeply about our county and remain steadfast and committed to the mission of the Agency. I want to make clear to the citizens of Charles County that retiring in this fashion is something I had to do, not something I wanted to do. It is a privilege to lead the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and to serve our communities and I am proud of where we are today as an Agency.”

10/4/2022: After seeing the statement of CCSO Sheriff Troy Berry’s retirement announcement, Southern Maryland News Net found it simply isn’t a case of retiring and leaving the agency.

Diane Richardson, the Spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Berry is retiring from the current position of Sheriff and additional information from the agency will be released later.

However, a source close to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office explained to Southern Maryland News Net that Berry is stepping down as the Sheriff for 45 days due to retirement issues within the county, and Berry is still expected to run for Charles County Sheriff.

If Berry continues to run for Sherriff and is re-elected, he will take office in 2023.

In November 2014, Berry was elected Sheriff, making history as the first African American to ever hold the position of Sheriff in the agency’s then 356-year history. He was re-elected for Sheriff in 2018.

Berry had just previously won in the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary on July 20, 2022

Charles County Sherriff’s Office agency website says the following about Berry.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry has been an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for nearly 30 years. He started his career as a patrol officer and worked his way through several positions, to include detective (Criminal Investigations Division), supervisor (Patrol Division), Investigator, Assistant Commander, and Commander (Internal Affairs), District Commander (Waldorf Station) and Commander (Patrol Operations). In November 2014, he was elected Sheriff, making history as the first African American to ever hold the position of Sheriff in the agency’s then 356-year history. He was re-elected Sheriff in 2018.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Berry graduated from the College of Southern Maryland with an associate degree in Liberal Arts in 1991. He graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in 1992.

In 2015, after being elected Sheriff, he attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy, which provides international law enforcement leadership training in the areas of staffing, budget, crime reduction strategies and administrative policies, rules, and procedures.

Under Sheriff Berry’s leadership, the CCSO has accomplished several critical achievements: Established the agency’s first Digital Forensics Unit to expedite the analysis of digital data; Secured the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) technology to the agency, which allows forensic examiners to analyze ballistic evidence quickly; Created the agency’s drone program, which aides in search, rescue and evidence collection; Introduced the Crisis Intervention Team, which helps officers diffuse problems associated with emotional or mental illness; Worked with Parents Affected by Addiction and purchased the H.O.P.E. Trailer, which helps educate parent about the dangers of opioids; Started the Citizen’s Police Academy; Increased Community Oriented Policing; Enhanced employee member’s Wellness program; and oversaw the opening of the District II Station in Bryans Road among many other projects.

Sheriff Berry has spent much of his time focusing on building community partnerships in various facets: Recognizing the heroin epidemic, Sheriff Berry established the opioid awareness message boards which track overdoses, lives lost, and lives saved with the countywide naloxone program. He enhanced safety at the detention center and authorized the purchase of two body scanners and the Guardian Program, providing full-scale training for staff members. In addition, Sheriff Berry worked with members of the agency and started new initiatives: The Citizens Police Academy, annual prayer breakfast, wellness visits at all elementary and middle schools and a partnership with the Mobile Soup Kitchen of the Washington, D.C., area Chapter of Catholic Charities.

Since his first election, Sheriff Berry has also been appointed or elected to serve in the following leadership positions: President, Maryland Sheriff’s Association (2020); Chair, Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission (2020); Chair, Southern Maryland Information Center (2020); Appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Council of Gangs & Violent Criminal Networks; Executive Board Member of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy; and Vice Chair, End Hunger in Charles County.

Sheriff Berry has received numerous community service awards during the past several years including the Charles County Chapter of the NAACP Trailblazer Award in 2019. He has also been recognized for his outstanding commitment to service by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), the Maryland House of Delegates, the Department of Army, Parents Affected by Addiction, Teen Court, Charles County Crime Solvers, Center for Abused Persons, and many others.

“The men and women of the CCSO and I have worked very hard to protect and serve our county. As a cohesive group, this agency has developed and implemented strategies to reduce criminal activity by 23 percent since 2014. As I stated when I was being sworn into office in 2014, I did not run for Sheriff to make history, I ran to make a difference.”

Sheriff Berry lives in White Plains with his wife, Angela.