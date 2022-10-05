St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Swatting/Hoax Incident in Leonardtown – No Shooting Occurred and No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m., police responded to the 22000 block of Phillip Drive in Leonardtown, for the reported suicidal individual with a firearm.

The 911 caller stated they were with the Veterans Crisis Line stating they have made contact with a male at this residence multiple times, with the most recent phone call ending with the male stating he shot himself with additional gunshots heard in the background of the call.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched for a possible shooting victim and staged in the area.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported suicidal individual with a firearm, at a residence in the Breton Bay area. The call appears to be a swatting/hoax incident and is actively being investigated. Rumors of an active shooter are circulating which are false.”

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.