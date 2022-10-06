Anne Arundel Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lothian

On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road in Lothian for a vehicle crash.

Firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the scene and located two vehicles in the roadway with one adult male in a sedan trapped.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel a short time after their arrival. The driver of the Ford was uninjured and refused treatment at the scene.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road when it struck a 2009 Honda Civic that was attempting to cross Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1: 2009 Honda Civic MD Reg: 7ENJ21 – Driver/Owner identified as Ronald Wayne Talbert, age 78 of Lothian. Fatal injuries.

Vehicle 2: 2018 Ford F-550 MD Reg: 3DH2773 – Driver identified as Vernon Frederick Colfack 3rd, age 54 of Hughesville. No injuries.