Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Police Blotter – September 26, 2022 to October 2, 2022 with 1,520 Calls of Service

Attempted Burglary: 22-56090 – On September 26, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the Health Department Building located at 975 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of an attempted burglary. Investigation revealed an employee was cleaning after hours and observed a white male with a beard, light brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing a red shirt attempting to force entry into the locked building. The suspect was observed walking around the building and removing window screens in an attempt to break in. The suspect had fled the area prior to the deputies arrival.

Damaged Property: 22-56769 – On September 29, 2022, Deputy Zinn responded to the 600 block of Red Rock Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, an unknown suspect (s) broke a window to the exterior of the residence and broke the front door frame. Nothing appears to be missing from the residence. The total value of the damaged property is $500.00.

Theft: 22-56944 – On September 30, 2022, Deputy Hudson responded to the 7-Eleven located at 685 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for the report of theft. The complainant advised an unknown black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and black crocs entered the store and approached the counter to purchase electronic cigarettes. The store manager placed two electronic cigarettes on the counter and the suspect snatched the electronic cigarettes and ran out of the store without making payment. The total value of stolen property is $48.00.

Theft: 22-56026 – On September 26, 2022, Deputy Hudson responded to the 1400 block of Georgianna Lane in Owings, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, an unknown suspect (s) stole 6 bags of water softener from the residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $48.00.

Theft: 22-56314 – On September 27, 2022, Deputy Hudson received a report of mail tampering and theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a pre-ordered purple iPhone 14 pro from a mailbox in the 1000 block of Westfield Drive in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1099.00.

Theft: 22-56515 – On September 28, 2022, S/DFC Aurich responded to the Safeway located at 10276 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed a white or light-skinned male with a mustache and beard, a mark or tattoo on his neck, wearing a red shirt entered the store and filled up a shopping cart with 8 packs of salmon, 1 pack of shrimp, 3 packs of Huggies, and 3 large jugs of Tide laundry detergent. The male suspect was observed pushing the cart full of merchandise past all points of sale and exiting the store without making payment. He was seen entering a silver Nissan or Ford passenger car operated by a dark-skinned black male with a beard. Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction or travel. The estimated value of the stolen property is $455.00.