Bodycam Footage Released from Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County

UPDATE: (October 5, 2022) – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal police involved shooting that occurred on September 17, 2022, in Harwood, Maryland. The decedent was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Five Deputies discharged their service weapons at Hopkins as he pointed a firearm at the officers. They were identified as the following below.

Corporal Devers, a 9.5 year veteran

Corporal Slayton, a 9.5 year veteran

Corporal Dehn, a 9 year veteran

Corporal Metcalf, a 5 year veteran who also has 5 years of service with a different law enforcement agency.

Corporal Hanlon, a 3.5 year veteran

The video is graphic and shows Hopkins being shot multiple times. The dog seen in the video was uninjured. No officers were injured. Viewer discretion is advised.



– The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shootingthat occurred in Anne Arundel County early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on September 17, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood following 911 calls reporting a domestic violence incident.

While officers were en route, a 911 caller said the man involved in the domestic violence incident had left the house and fired several shots outside.

As officers traveled down the home’s driveway, several gunshots were fired from a wooded area alongside the driveway. Some of those shots struck an unoccupied police vehicle.

Several minutes later, the man emerged from the woods nearby, still armed with a firearm.

Officers gave commands for the man to drop the gun, but he did not comply. The man raised the gun in the direction of officers, and several officers fired at him, striking him multiple times.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid, but the man was declared dead on scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. The woman involved in the domestic violence incident was taken to the hospital and later released.

The Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk. The body-worn cameras of the involved officers were active during the incident. The

Independent Investigations Division will generally release body camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.