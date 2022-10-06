Charles County Landfill Hosting Scrap Tire Day on Saturday, October 8, 2022

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 2:00 p.m., to 5:00 p.m., Charles County Landfill located at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf, will be hosting a Scrap Tire Day.

Charles County residents will be allowed to drop off up to ten (10) tires at the Scrap Tire Day. Proof of residency will be required; only one trip per household. Tires from passenger, light truck, and agricultural vehicles accepted. This disposal event is not available to commercial vehicles and businesses.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed at 2 p.m. and will only accept scrap tires at that time. The Piney Church Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf) will close at 2 p.m. to assist with this event.