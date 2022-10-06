Charles County Government October 2022 Holiday Schedule

October 6, 2022

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of October:

Saturday, Oct. 8 (Scrap Tire Drop-off Day)

Monday, Oct. 10 (Columbus Day)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • All indoor pools will be open noon – 5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
  • The Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center will be closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or [email protected].  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

