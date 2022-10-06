Charles County Government October 2022 Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of October:

Saturday, Oct. 8 (Scrap Tire Drop-off Day)

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf) will close at 2 p.m. to accept only scrap tires.

The Piney Church Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf) will close at 2 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/environmental-resources/scrap-tire-day

Monday, Oct. 10 (Columbus Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All indoor pools will be open noon – 5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

The Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center will be closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or [email protected]. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.