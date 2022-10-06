Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, for Proposed Amendments to Comprehensive Plan

The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. to receive and consider comments on proposed amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, adopted in August 2019. The public hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Proposed amendments would reduce or eliminate the future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby, Prince Frederick and Solomons town centers. Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposal in its entirety either by contacting the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356, or [email protected], or by viewing the proposed amendments online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert.

Citizens are also encouraged to view the recording of the Planning Commission’s August 2022 work session on the proposed amendments at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97AmmK0qIZU.

To ensure full access and transparency, the public hearing will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov. Individuals may also listen or comment by phone:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499

Meeting ID: 858 5579 4151

Passcode (if asked): #

Request to speak: *9

Individuals may submit written comments before the hearing by mail or hand delivery to the Calvert County Planning Commission at 205 Main St., Second Floor, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to [email protected]. Address comments to Ms. Maria Buehler, Chair, Calvert County Planning Commission. Written comments must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to be made part of the record. Written comments will also be accepted in person during the public hearing and until the close of record.

Individual Appointments Available

Citizens who wish to discuss any questions they may have about the Comprehensive Plan and proposed amendments are encouraged to schedule an individual appointment with Planning & Zoning. Staff have set up the following days and times to meet with citizens either in person or virtually:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, between 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, between 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.

Staff will also work with citizens to schedule an alternate date and time if an individual is not available during the listed hours. To schedule an appointment, please email [email protected] or call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2536.