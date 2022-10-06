FREE CONCERT – Saturday, October 8, 2022: Benny C. Morgan Concert Series Features CSM Faculty Trio

The public is invited to enjoy the stylings of Violinist Paul Bagley, Cellist Emily Doveala and Pianist Stephen Johnson as part of the Benny C. Morgan Concert Series presented at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Leonardtown Campus October, 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Paul Bagley

Dr. Paul Bagley is a freelance violinist and violist based in College Park, Md. He performs with a wide variety of groups in the greater Washington, D.C. area and beyond, including as concertmaster and soloist. His regular engagements include the Annapolis Symphony, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Chamber Players, and, in the summer, the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra.

Outside of the classical scene, you might see Bagley popping up in the Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra, or playing electric violin with a jazz band. He has also appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series with British indie band Alt-J as well as with Billy Corgan, former leader of the Smashing Pumpkins.

Originally from Duluth, Minn., Bagley received a bachelor’s in music/violin from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and his master’s in music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He holds a doctorate from the University of Maryland, College Park. Dr. Bagley joined the CSM music faculty as a violin instructor in the Fall 2022 Semester.

Emily Doveala

Dr. Emily Doveala began studying the cello at age nine. She started her formal musical training at Mannes Prep, studying with Dorothy Lawson of the ETHEL Quartet. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in music/cello performance from Ithaca College, where she studied with Elizabeth Simkin. Doveala holds a master’s degree in cello performance from Stony Brook University, where she studied with British cellist Colin Carr. In the fall of 2019, Doveala began her Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Maryland, studying with Dr. Eric Kutz. In addition to her studies, she is currently an active freelance musician and teaches a large roster of private cello students in the Washington, D.C. area.

Doveala has participated in the National Orchestral Institute, Domaine Forget International Music Academy, Silk Road Ensemble Workshop, The Next Festival of Emerging Artists, New Directions Cello Festival, and the Garth Newel Emerging Artist Fellowship. She has performed in famous venues such as Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, Alice Tully Hall, the Mozarteum “Great Hall” in Salzburg, and National Sawdust. Doveala is in her first year as a cello and music appreciation instructor at CSM.

Stephen Johnson

Dr. Stephen Johnson is currently the associate dean of liberal arts and chair of visual and performing arts at CSM, where he has taught since 2005. He has been an active collaborative pianist and chamber musician for 40 years. Johnson has also been active as a rehearsal accompanist, orchestra director, and musical coach in opera, musical, and variety show settings in public school, college, and semi-professional theater venues in Maine, Connecticut, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. Throughout that period he has accompanied a variety of community and college choirs and opera/musical theater groups. His past recital activities have included faculty and student recitals while on the staff of the University of Connecticut, the Crane School of Music, Fairmont State University, and the New England Music Camp. His accompanying specialties include the German art song, early 19th-century chamber music, and 20th-century instrumental sonatas.

In addition to his performing activities, Johnson is a musicologist and music theorist with research interests including the music of the Beatles, romantic orchestra music – especially the music of Czech composer Antonín Dvǒrák – and the study of movie music scores.

Calendar:

