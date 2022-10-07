Sheriff’s Office Determined Threat To Leonardtown High School to be Not Credible

On October 6, 2022, school administrators from Leonardtown High School were made aware of a threat by a student.

The threat was made by a student via AirDrop to other students.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office this morning has investigated a threat regarding Leonardtown High School. The investigation has determined the threat to be not credible. Operations at Leonardtown High School are on a normal schedule today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The following email was sent to parents of Leonardtown High School by the principal:

I am emailing you to share that LHS administration and the SMCPS Department of Safety and Security have been made aware of a message that some LHS students received during their 8th period class today. The message was received via “airdrop”. It said “don’t come to school tomorrow”.

At this time, we do not have any further information. The Department of Safety and Security and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s department is investigating.

As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers, as well as Safety and Security staff, will be at LHS in the morning.

Please know that we take all potential threats seriously and will continue to coordinate with the sheriff’s office to investigate and identify the source of this information.

If you have additional information regarding this matter, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008.

If you have questions, please call the school tomorrow at 301-475-0200. We will make every effort to answer questions as quickly and accurately as possible.

The following email was also sent to parents of Leonardtown High School by the principal:

I am emailing to follow up from last night’s notification of an “airdrop” request that was received by some LHS students. Through a coordinated investigation with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the source of the “Airdrop” has been identified. The message was sent from a phone named “Don’t Come to School Tomorrow”.

We learned that the “airdrop” message was a meme of a football player. I want to assure you that there was never any credible threat to staff or students at LHS.

Please take this opportunity to remind your students to think before they send a message or communicate via social media or other electronic platforms.

I want to thank those that reported this information. As always, if you see something, say something.