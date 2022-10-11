October is National Crime Prevention Month: La Plata Police Department Opens Mini-Grant for Home Video Surveillance System

October 11, 2022

October is National Crime Prevention Month: La Plata Police Department is currently accepting applications for home/small business mini grants for video surveillance cameras. The grantees are awarded $250 to purchase a new or enhance an existing home surveillance system.

Click on the link below to obtain an application. Applications are due by October 21, 2022, by 5:00 p.m.

Please submit any questions and completed applications to Lieutenant Michael Payne at [email protected]

La Plata Police Department Home Video System Mini-Grant

This entry was posted on October 11, 2022 at 9:03 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.