October is National Crime Prevention Month: La Plata Police Department Opens Mini-Grant for Home Video Surveillance System

October is National Crime Prevention Month: La Plata Police Department is currently accepting applications for home/small business mini grants for video surveillance cameras. The grantees are awarded $250 to purchase a new or enhance an existing home surveillance system.

Click on the link below to obtain an application. Applications are due by October 21, 2022, by 5:00 p.m.

Please submit any questions and completed applications to Lieutenant Michael Payne at [email protected]

La Plata Police Department Home Video System Mini-Grant