Charles County Commissioner Meeting Roundup – October 4 and 5, 2022

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter, Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Department of Public Works Deputy Director Bernard Cochran, and Department of Public Works Chief of Environmental Services Frances Sherman provided a presentation on the Goal 3: Environment of the County Commissioners Goals and Objectives.
Highlights included conservation programs, climate change best management practices, solar energy expansion, rainwater collection, commercial recycling expansion, impervious surface reduction, wastewater treatment, clean water supply, water conservation, and stormwater management.
Open Session Briefings
- Director of Human Resources Alexis Blackwell, Chief Equity Officer Renesha Miles, and DEI/HR Coordinator Elaine Pollard provided a quarterly update on County Government’s work on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
- Deputy Director Jason Groth provided an update on the Maryland Department of the Environment Groundwater Permits and La Plata Water Agreement.
- Lennar Vice President of Operations Matthew Wineman and Barnas Engineering President Rick Barnas provided an annual update on Docket 90.
- Chief of Capital Services John Stevens, Senior Project Manager Brian Kagarise, and Department of Planning and Growth Management Deputy Director Jason Groth provided an update on Western Parkway Roadway Improvements. Phase 2, 3A-1, and 3A-2 are complete; and Phase 3A-3 and 3B are in the design phase. These phases extend Western Parkway to include four-lane divided roadway with a hiker/biker trail and sidewalk. The estimated completion of Western Parkway Phase 3A and 3B is October 2024.
Approval Items
- An bylaws update to membership on the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which oversees the county’s response to chemical emergencies.
- Funding support of $2000 for Community Resource Day.
- To introduce and schedule a public hearing for Zoning Text Amendment 22-168 Mini-Warehouse in Neighborhood Commercial Zone on Wednesday Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
- To schedule a public hearing for Critical Area Map Update on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
- To schedule a public hearing for Fiscal 2023 Municipal Stormwater Permit Financial Assurance Plan on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
Work Session
- County Commissioners held a work session with Department of Planning and Growth Management staff on draft Bill 2022-06 Adequate Public Facilities 2022 Manual Update to Traffic Section.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Public Hearing
County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Resolution 2022-18 Authorization of Charles County 2022 Bond Issuance. County Commissioners approved the resolution. This hearing was not broadcast live but is available for viewing here.
Proclamations
- Global Diversity Awareness Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (Photo Link)
- National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Photo Link)
- Italian American Heritage Month
- National Disability Employment Awareness Month
- White Cane Awareness Day
- Child Health Day and Month (Photo link)
Viewing option of meetings: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session: Oct. 18 and 19, 2022
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.