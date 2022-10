On October 7, 2022, Deputy Blake Haas graduated from the Prince George’s County Police Department Basic SWAT School Session 36.

The three-week school is physically and mentally demanding, and tests the officer’s ability to adapt and overcome intense situations.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the SMCSO congratulate Dep. Haas on his prestigious accomplishment. Dep. Haas will be a great addition and asset to the the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST).