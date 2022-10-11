Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Conflict Management Teams Conduct Training in Port Republic

On October 4, 2022, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted an all-hands-on training scenario with our drone team and members of our Conflict Management Team (CMT) at the Island Creek Training facility in Port Republic.

SOT and CMT members practiced de-escalation tactics, officer rescue methods, and communications using drones. The teams reviewed case law and shared learning experiences through nighttime training.

This joint training allows our teams to maintain a great partnership to improve performance, ensure safety, and promote proficiency while continuing to keep our community safe.

Special thanks to MISSION BBQ for graciously donating dinner to our deputies.

Interested in joining our team as a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy? – Click here to learn more and to apply today!

