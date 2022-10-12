La Plata Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Defendant Sexually Abused a Minor Child Over a Three -Year Period

Charles Clark, 65, of La Plata, Maryland, pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Clark pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before the Honorable Carl J. Nichols. As part of his plea agreement, Clark will also plead guilty in the Circuit Court in Charles County, to sexually abusing the minor victim in Maryland. Following his guilty plea and sentencing in Charles County, Clark will be sentenced in this matter. Clark faces a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

According to the government’s evidence, Clark sexually abused the minor victim in this matter from the time she was 13 until she was 17. The sexual abuse occurred both at the minor victim’s residence in the District of Columbia as well as Clark’s residence in Maryland. In order to ensure that the minor victim did not report the abuse to her mother, Clark purchased items for the minor victim, including cell phones and clothing. Clark also convinced the minor victim that her mother would not believe her if she reported the abuse. Clark asked the minor victim to send him sexually explicit images of her over Instagram direct messaging. The minor victim responded on one occasion by sending a sexually explicit image of herself.

Clark was arrested on April 2, 2021. He has been in custody since.

This case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth Division with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative. In February 2006, the Attorney General created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

In announcing the plea, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force as well as the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth Division. They also expressed appreciation for the efforts of those who handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Alexis Spencer-Anderson, Victim/Witness Advocate Yvonne Bryant, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angela Buckner, Jocelyn Bond, and Janani Iyengar.