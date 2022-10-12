Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Waldorf

October 12, 2022

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Renner Road and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle with the operator of the motorcycle being unconscious and possibly deceased.

Due to the severity of the call, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land at the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the operator of the motorcycle unresponsive in the roadway with CPR in progress. Trooper 2 was cancelled and placed back in service.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The operator of the second vehicle remained on the scene and denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

