Optimist Club Awards Cindy Loveless with the 2022 Respect for Law Enforcement Telecommunicator of the Year Award

Congratulations to Cindy Loveless, the 2022 recipient of the Optimist Club Respect for Law Enforcement Telecommunicator of the Year award!

Cindy has been part of the Calvert County Emergency Communications team for four years, most recently as a public safety dispatcher.

She was nominated for this year’s award after her situational awareness, vigilant communication and detailed documentation during an incident that involved locating a suspect that many local jurisdictions were looking for, including the local Sheriff’s office, police departments from neighboring counties, Maryland state police and other agencies.

Officers’ safety is always Cindy’s top priority. After dispatching a team, Cindy regularly conducts status checks, ensures a back-up team is present or en route, and channels information to the appropriate party as it comes in.

Congratulations and thank you for your hard work and dedication, Cindy!

