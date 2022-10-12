Calvert County Deputy First Class Anderson Graduates from SWAT School

October 12, 2022

On October 7, 2022, Deputy First Class H. Anderson graduated from the Prince George’s County Police Department Basic SWAT School Session 36.

This multi-week school is one of the most physically taxing and mentally challenging schools in the region that prepares deputies/officers for high-risk operations.

Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Deputy Anderson on this significant achievement. Deputy Anderson will be a great asset and addition to the CCSO Special Operations Team (SOT).




