PG County Man Sentenced to 37-Years in Prison for 2014 Murder of Woman in Southeast D.C.

Mark Bowser, 42, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally stabbing a woman with 47 sharp force injuries in an attack that took place inside the victim’s home in Southeast Washington.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Bowser was found guilty by a jury on March 30, 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon of a second victim, and a related weapons offense for the knife. Bowser was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the Honorable Milton C. Lee, Jr.

According to the government’s evidence, on Sept. 20, 2014, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Bowser entered the home and bedroom of the homicide victim, Tracy Womack, as she was laying in her bed to sleep at her apartment in the 4600 block of Benning Road NE.

Bowser attacked Ms. Womack with a knife, stabbing and cutting her 47 times, causing wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms, and hands. Ms. Womack was also found with her pants and underwear pulled down to her thighs.

Before fleeing the scene, Bowser lunged with the knife in hand towards a second victim who had come back to Ms. Womack’s home. Though rushed to a hospital, Ms. Womack, 39, was soon pronounced dead.

Bowser was arrested the next day and has been in custody since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the District of Columbia Department of Forensic Sciences.

They acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Debra Forte, Intelligence Analyst Zachary McMenamin, Victim/Witness Advocate Christina Bloodworth, former Victim/Witness Advocate Marcia Rinker, Supervisory Victim/Witness Services Coordinator Katina Adams-Washington, and Victim/Witness Services Coordinator La June Thames.

Finally, they commended the work of former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Bradford, who indicted the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jin Park and Dennis Clark, who prosecuted the case.