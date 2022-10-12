Calvert County Commissioners Designate October 2022 as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated October 2022 as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 in Calvert County.

Cybersecurity education and awareness are crucial for everyone, including large corporations, small businesses, financial institutions, schools, government agencies, the home user and anyone who connects to the internet, be it with a computer, mobile phone or other internet-connected devices. Building the cybersecurity workforce enhances the nation’s security and promotes economic prosperity.

All Calvert County citizens and government employees are encouraged to join in increasing awareness and understanding during the month of October and throughout the year.

More information can be found at www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month, and further nationwide resources can be found through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (www.cisa.gov), the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (www.cisecurity.org/ms-isac), the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (www.nascio.org) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (www.staysafeonline.org).

