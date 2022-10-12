14-Year Old Arrested and Charged After Drive-by Shooting in Lexington Park

On Friday, October 7, 2022, police responded to the 21000 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.
TFC J. Powis responded and initial investigation revealed that a juvenile male fired a gun from a vehicle numerous times and struck several occupied houses.
The juvenile was able to be identified by multiple witnesses as a 14 year old male of Lexington Park, MD.
The juvenile was later located and charged with the following.
- Reckless Endangerment – 11 counts
- First Degree Assault – 11 counts
- Second Degree Assault – 11 counts
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Regulated Firearm – Illegal Possession
- Possession of a Firearm – Minor
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition.