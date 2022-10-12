14-Year Old Arrested and Charged After Drive-by Shooting in Lexington Park

On Friday, October 7, 2022, police responded to the 21000 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

TFC J. Powis responded and initial investigation revealed that a juvenile male fired a gun from a vehicle numerous times and struck several occupied houses.

The juvenile was able to be identified by multiple witnesses as a 14 year old male of Lexington Park, MD.

The juvenile was later located and charged with the following.

Reckless Endangerment – 11 counts

First Degree Assault – 11 counts

Second Degree Assault – 11 counts

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Regulated Firearm – Illegal Possession

Possession of a Firearm – Minor

Illegal Possession of Ammunition.