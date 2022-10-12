Caroline County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During Fire Investigation at Tiki Bar in Solomons

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Tiki Bar located at 85 Charles Street in Solomons, for the reported structure fire.

Calvert County 911 Center received multiple 911 calls with one employee reporting a heater caught fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the roof and began investigating the source of the smoke.

Cpl. Kelly responded to the Tiki Bar to assist the Fire Department evacuate and secure a portion of the bar that had smoke and a potential fire coming from the ceiling area.

During that time, patrons were asked to move a safe distance away or leave the Tiki Bar.

David Wayne Chance, 40 of Preston, MD, started arguing about not leaving. Chance was asked multiple times to move to a safe spot away from the smoke and potential fire, but refused and continued to argue causing a disturbance and distraction for other customers to see.

Once again, Chance was instructed to leave the property but failed to comply. Chance was escorted off the property and was actively resisting arrest. Chance was placed in custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

No injuries were reported and the fire was reportedly extinguished a short time after firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews operated on the scene for under 35 minutes.

