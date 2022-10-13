Piney Point Man Arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty Following Multiple Search Warrants

This article details graphic, unnatural and obscene incidents.

Sean Patrick Kraese, age 22 of Piney Point, has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. An arrest warrant was issued on October 7th and served on October 12, 2022. Kraese was released the same day of his arrest on a $1,500.00 unsecured personal bond.

According to court documents. On June 1, 2022, Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated a criminal investigation into allegations that the suspect, Sean Patrick Kraese, was potentially torturing and having sex with animals at his residence located in the 45000 block of Stark Drive in Piney Point.

Multiple neighbors and concerned citizens contacted law enforcement regarding similar concerning behaviors and provided evidence which included photos and screenshots of the suspects online activities.

On June 13, 2022, multiple search and seizure warrants were executed at the suspects Piney Point residence. During the search warrant, a significant amount of evidence was recovered which indicated Kraese was engaging in animal cruelty and unnatural sex acts with animals. Kraese’s cellphone was recovered during the search warrant, and a separate search was authorized and obtained to conduct a forensic download of the phone.

Detectives located a video on the phone dated March 24, 2022, which showed Kraese manually simulating his dog’s aroused penis with his hand until the dog ejaculated. The defendant’s face is not seen in the video, however, police matched crime scene photos to the residences distinctive flooring and furniture along with the same watch Kraese was wearing.

Several hours after the search warrants were executed, Kraese then attempted to delete the video after sharing it on a third- party messaging app. Police were able to recover and download the video and conversation. During the conversation, Kraese sent the undisclosed subject the video from above and offered to allow him to have sex with his dog.

An additional photo was located on the defendant’s cell phone of novelty dog tags that say, “Twitters Most Infamous Zoophile”, along with other photographs and conversations indicating Kraese was routinely engaging in sexual activity with numerous species of animals.

Additional charges are expected to be submitted following numerous ongoing investigations and from the above search warrant.