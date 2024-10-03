UPDATE: Piney Point Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison After Admitting to Performing Sexual Acts on His Dog

This article details graphic, unnatural and obscene incidents.

UPDATE 10/2/2024: Sean Patrick Kraese was sentenced to 7 years in prison on October 1, 2024, after be convicted on multiple counts of animal cruelty and obscene material charges related to performing sexual acts on his pet dog.

For the charge of Obscene Material – Publishing/Distributing (Charge 1), he received a one-year jail sentence. The second charge of Obscene Material – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Charge 2) was merged with the first. In addition, Kraese was sentenced to three years in jail for each of the two charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (Charges 3 and 4). The sentences are to be served consecutively, amounting to a total of seven years in jail. It was recommended that Kraese be sent to the Patuxent Institution for his incarceration.

The Patuxent Institution is a unique facility that serves as a maximum-security correctional institution for both male and female offenders. It focuses on rehabilitation and offers various treatment programs, emphasizing the management of inmates with mental health issues or those considered dangerous.

UPDATE 9/6/2024: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Sean Patrick Kraese, 24, of Piney Point, Maryland, was convicted on multiple counts of animal cruelty and obscene material charges related to performing sexual acts on his pet dog.

In June of 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received complaints from neighbors regarding numerous dead animals, burn piles, and bone piles on Kraese’s property that were producing a noxious odor. Detectives executed a search warrant on Kraese’s residence, seized his phone, and discovered numerous deceased small animals and bones on his property.

After an inspection of his phone, investigators learned Kraese produced videos depicting himself performing perverted acts with his dog. Kraese’s online activity revealed that he openly participated in the “zoophilia” community by distributing those obscene videos to others and offering the video recipients the opportunity to participate in similar acts with his dog.

“The Defendant’s actions were not only disturbing, but a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility we have for animals. The exploitation and abuse of animals for sexual gratification reflects a deep moral failing and an utter disregard for the dignity of all living things,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “By holding the Defendant accountable for his depraved behavior, we reinforce our commitment to protect those who cannot speak for themselves.”

On August 20, 2024, following a bench trial, Kraese was convicted of distribution of obscene material, possession of obscene material with intent to distribute, and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 1, 2024, where Kraese faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Sergeant Keith Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Varda prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.



Sean Patrick Kraese, age 24, of Piney Point, was indicted by a Grand Jury in St. Mary’s County on six criminal counts related to the killing of animals and having sex with a dog.

Indictment one stated that Kraese did knowingly distribute an obscene video of him manually stimulating a dog’s aroused penis.

Indictment two stated that Kraese did knowingly have in his possession with intent to distribute an obscene video of him manually stimulating a dog’s aroused penis.

Indictment three stated that Kraese did intentionally engage in sexual contact by manually stimulating a dog’s aroused penis.

Indictment four stated that Kraese did authorize another to intentionally engage in sexual contact with a dog.

Indictment five stated that Kraese did cruelly kill a rabbit, by inflicting blunt force trauma to the skull of the animal.

Indictment six stated that Kraese did cruelly kill a hamster, by inflicting blunt force trauma to the skull of the animal

Sean Patrick Kraese, is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court for Saint Mary’s County for an initial appearance on June 6, 2024.

10/13/2022: Sean Patrick Kraese, age 22 of Piney Point, has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. An arrest warrant was issued on October 7th and served on October 12, 2022. Kraese was released the same day of his arrest on a $1,500.00 unsecured personal bond.

According to court documents. On June 1, 2022, Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated a criminal investigation into allegations that the suspect, Sean Patrick Kraese, was potentially torturing and having sex with animals at his residence located in the 45000 block of Stark Drive in Piney Point.

Multiple neighbors and concerned citizens contacted law enforcement regarding similar concerning behaviors and provided evidence which included photos and screenshots of the suspects online activities.

On June 13, 2022, multiple search and seizure warrants were executed at the suspects Piney Point residence. During the search warrant, a significant amount of evidence was recovered which indicated Kraese was engaging in animal cruelty and unnatural sex acts with animals. Kraese’s cellphone was recovered during the search warrant, and a separate search was authorized and obtained to conduct a forensic download of the phone.

Detectives located a video on the phone dated March 24, 2022, which showed Kraese manually simulating his dog’s aroused penis with his hand until the dog ejaculated. The defendants face is not seen in the video, however, police matched crime scene photos to the residence’s distinctive flooring and furniture along with the same watch Kraese was wearing.

Several hours after the search warrants were executed, Kraese then attempted to delete the video after sharing it on a third- party messaging app. Police were able to recover and download the video and conversation. During the conversation, Kraese sent the undisclosed subject the video from above and offered to allow him to have sex with his dog.

An additional photo was located on the defendant’s cell phone of novelty dog tags that say, “Twitters Most Infamous Zoophile”, along with other photographs and conversations indicating Kraese was routinely engaging in sexual activity with numerous species of animals.

Additional charges are expected to be submitted following numerous ongoing investigations and from the above search warrant.

