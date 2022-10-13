Fatal Fire in Anne Arundel County Under Investigation, Victim Identified as 92-Year-Old Female

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 704 Oser Drive in Crownsville, for the reported residential structure fire with entrapment.

The resident reported that the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home.

First arriving fire department crews reported fire showing from the front of the two-story home.

Crews entered and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment.

She was treated by paramedics and transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries. The victim succumbed to her injuries on October 12, 2022, later that evening.

60 firefighters responded and brought the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The residence had working smoke alarms and the estimated loss is valued at $5,000.00

Residents discovered the fire which started in the breakfast nook. The cause remains under investigation.

Erna Brunchorst, 92, succumbed to her injuries the same day on October 12, 2022, as a result of this fire. This is the seventh fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

