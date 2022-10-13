Prince George’s County Police Investigating Construction Worker Struck and Killed

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Melendez was working as a roadway construction worker on site on Indian Head Highway at the time of the collision.

For reasons now under investigation, the driver struck several traffic cones before striking the victim who was standing in a closed section of the roadway. The car then struck a median and a second vehicle.

Melendez was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a hospital with injuries that do not appear life-threatening. The second driver was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0049254.