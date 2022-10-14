One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Ambulance in Leonardtown

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:31 p.m., Paramedic Ambulance 398C advised they were involved in a motor vehicle collision at Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and located two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped.

First Responders removed the operator of the sedan in under 10 minutes.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. All EMS personnel from the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

