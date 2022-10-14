Two St. Charles High School Students Charged After Fight Involving Stun Gun, Charges Pending for Third Student

On Tuesday, October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School.

During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight.

School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.

The school resource officer (SRO) was called, placed the student in handcuffs, and began escorting her to the administrator’s office.

The student actively resisted arrest by spitting on the officer and attempted to kick him.

As the officer attempted to place the student on the ground to stop the assault, they both fell. The student sustained injuries from the fall and was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and briefed on the facts of the case.

On October 11, the student was charged on a juvenile offense report with four counts of assault, disruption of school activities, possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

On October 12, a second student who participated in the assault was charged on a juvenile offense report with second-degree assault and disruption of school activities.

Both students who were charged were released to their parents. Charges are pending for a third student involved in the case.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing weapons and other inappropriate items to school and to seek resources as necessary. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 434.