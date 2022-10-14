Calvert County School Resource Officer Spotlight: Det. Spalding

Meet Calvert Middle School (CMS) School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy First Class (DFC) Ryan Spalding

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS welcome back Det. Spalding as this is his 4th year as an SRO. This year Det. Spalding will be supporting students at Calvert Middle School and Calvert Elementary School.

Prior to Det. Spalding becoming an SRO, he served as a patrol deputy within the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau for 3 years.

As a police officer, “I love being able to serve and protect the community I grew up in.” As an SRO, I enjoy building relationships and mentoring my students.

My life goal is to visit all 50 states! In my free time, I enjoy watching sports, spending time with family, exercising, hunting, and fishing!

Good luck Det. Spalding, wishing you a great year as an SRO! If you see Deputy Spalding in school or out in the community, be sure to say hi and wish him well!

