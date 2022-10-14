Frederick County Man Arrested in St. Mary’s County on Multiple Firearm Offenses, Drug Distribution

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall.

The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick.

A probable cause search was conducted and located in the driver’s side door was a loaded handgun, and several individually wrapped baggies containing suspected cocaine were located in the center console of the vehicle.

Further search of the vehicle yielded a shoulder bag containing loose ammunition along with a loaded, extended handgun magazine, and suspected marijuana packaged to indicate distribution.

Favors was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with numerous handgun offenses and CDS distribution charges. Favors remains incarcerated on a no-bond status.

