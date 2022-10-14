Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Urges Caution on Dowell Road in Solomons Due to Construction

The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens to use caution as improvement work on Dowell Road in Solomons begins the next phase of construction. Work will involve an increase in heavy construction traffic as crews install a gravel road base between Oyster Bay Place and Foxhall Road, beginning Oct. 12, 2022.

The road surface within the construction area will be gravel for the next 14 days.

All work is weather permitting. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify travelers and residents of construction. Motorists are advised to slow down, remain alert and use caution in the area while construction is underway.

The Dowell Road improvement project is making upgrades to enhance motorist, bicyclist and pedestrian safety, including wider lanes and enhanced stormwater management features.

For questions, concerns or information, citizens may contact the Department of Public Works, Project Management Division, at 410-535-2204 or email [email protected]