Overnight House Fire in Hollywood Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Bay District and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 40740 King Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported residence on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the single story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and conducted two searches of the residence which provided negative results. Personnel operated on the scene for over 4 hours.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

