Robert Scott Bain, “Bob”, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 1, 1958 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Jean Marie Bain and the late Robert William Bain. Bob was the loving husband of Ruth Ann Bain, whom he married on May 10, 1986; they shared 36 years of marriage together. He is survived by his children Steven Allen Bain of Mechanicsville, MD and Stephanie Ann Bain of Park Hall, MD, as well as his brother Keith Allen Bain of Walkersville, MD. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother Todd Christopher Bain.

Bob graduated from Great Mills High School in 1976. He was an Electrical Engineer for J.F. Taylor for 16 years. Bob’s passions through the years were building his house in 1988, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles, cars, working in his machine shop, but mostly, spending time with his children and loving wife.

Bob, by trade, was a software/hardware electrical engineer who designed many things during his years. He started in electronics at the age of 14, reading and learning everything he could find, and was self-taught. Most recently, he designed and worked on the MH60 helicopter trainers and designed the ride control system for the X-Craft Stealth Hovercraft. Bob had many notable accomplishments in his life and was a published engineer. He was known in the engineering field that if something was hard to figure out- give it to Bob.

Most recently spending time with his loyal rescue companion Pitbull, Bandit, that was by his side and brought so much joy in the last seven months of his life.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will be private.

