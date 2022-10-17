Larry Thomas Stine, 41, of Avenue, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Maryland. Born on December 23, 1980 in LaPlata, MD, he was the son of Vicky Huseman of Avenue, MD and Larry T. Stine of Hannibel, MO, and was raised by his stepfather, Franny Huseman of Avenue, MD. Larry is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Stine of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his siblings C.J. (Krista) Huseman of Avenue, MD, Christy Huseman of Mechanicsville, MD, and Samantha Snow of Hannibel, MO.

Larry was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1998. He was a carpenter for Gass Remodeling Company. He enjoyed crabbing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Larry’s daughter Kaylee Stine, and Godmother Maxine Hynson, were the love of his life.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be C.J. Huseman, Bryan Taylor, Dale Gass, Michael Gass, Ronnie Gass, and Kenny Gass. Honorary pallbearers will be Adalyn Huseman, Isaiah Huseman, Mikey Worrey, Jimmy Gatton, Robbie Drinks, Michael Murphy, Rusty Lacey, and Melanie Spence.

Contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church 21340 Colton Pint Road Avenue, MD 20609.

