Roberta Eleanor Pilkerton Guy, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022. Born on June 6, 1932 in Mechanicsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Helen Mae Wood Pilkerton and William Archie Pilkerton, Sr. Roberta was the loving wife of the late William A. Guy whom she married on October 10, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Church and who preceded her in death on December 20, 2017. She is survived by her eight children; Sandra Vallandingham, Eddie Guy (Margie), Joanne Guy, Artie Guy, Tim Guy, Missy Finch (Steve), Bonnie Curley (John), Pat Guy (Mary); 17 grandchildren, Terry, Tammy, Jason, Colleen, Luke, Megan, Randy, Heather, Steven, Amanda, Emily, Lindsey, Laura, Michael, Marie, Amy, Robin, Jamie, Mark, and Lindsey, 24 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; siblings Archie Pilkerton, Muriel Bowling, and Carolyn Connelly. She is preceded in death by her siblings Arthur Pilkerton, Mary Burroughs, Bernadine Knott, Virginia Knott and Lenwood Pilkerton.

Roberta was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, a homemaker, bookkeeper for Guy Excavating. She loved spending time with family and friends, holding babies, dancing with the Country Music Club, socializing with their camping club, traveling in their motorhome, playing card games, puzzles and bird watching. She was a former President of the MVFD Ladies Auxiliary and an active member for many years. Roberta was a mentor for many with her kind ways and gentle spirit.

The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, MD from 10 – 11AM, a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery; 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be Randy Raley, Mark Trowbridge, Mike Roach, Matt Tennyson, Michael Curley and Marie Guy. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MVFD Auxiliary, P.O. Box 24, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road Mechanicsville, MD 20659.