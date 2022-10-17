Marjorie Elizabeth Quade, “Margie”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 4, 2022 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, in Callaway, MD. Born on September 18, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edna Marie Woodburn Bell (Miss Edna) and the late Paul A. Bell (Podnah). Margie was the loving wife of Robert L. Quade, whom she married on June 21, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD. She is survived by her children John M. “Mike” Klear (Joan M. Wise) of Leonardtown, MD and Robert L. “Robbie” Quade of Leonardtown, MD, her son-in-law Jay Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Mary Edna Bowles of Medley’s Neck, MD, as well as three grandchildren Paul Klear, Lindsey Norris, and Brennan Norris. Margie was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Marlene Norris and her siblings Jackie Bell and Potsie Dement.

Margie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was truly loved by her family and will be greatly missed by all. Margie loved being outside, whether she was gardening or doing heavy yard work. She enjoyed vacations in Ocean City, MD and West Virginia, and day trips anywhere with her husband, Bobby. She loved yard sales and flea markets, looking for anything related to Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to add to her rather large collection. When asked what she wanted for Mother’s Day, her birthday, or Christmas, she would always respond, “Anything Raggedy!”

Margie loved her three grandchildren, Paul, Lindsey, and Brennan; she was their Memaw. She loved the holidays, decorating the inside and outside of her home, cooking huge wonderful meals and having the entire family at home. Margie lost her only daughter, Marlene, to breast cancer in June of this year. So, now, both of our angels are in Heaven looking down on us. We love and miss you both.

The family would like to thank Linda Howe, her niece, and Jennifer Dowell for their love and support of Margie during these last months. She looked forward to your visits so much.

A special thank you to all the staff of Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s Church Cemetery, Medley’s Neck. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Klear, Paul Klear, Robbie Quade, Brennan Norris, Josh Howe, and Jeffrey Quade.