Calixto Balitaan Calangi, Jr., “Bong”, 51, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Bauan Batangas, Philippines, passed away on October 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on July 6, 1971 in Batangas City, Philippines, he was the son of Calixto G. Calangi of Batangas, Philippines and the late Iluminada Rosales Balitaan. Calixto was the loving husband of Mediatrix Alma Castillo Calangi, whom he married on June 26, 1993 at Bauan Parish Church. He is survived by his children Almayca Castillo Calangi of Hollywood, MD, Alyssa Castillo Calangi of San Diego, CA, Calixto Castillo Calangi III of San Diego, CA, and Albert Ian Castillo Calangi of Hollywood, CA, as well as his siblings Claudee Calangi of Dumfries, VA, Criselda Calangi of Stafford,VA, Christy Calangi-Connor of Dunkirk, MD, Carl Terenz Calangi of Mchenry, IL, and Cindy Trishia Calangi of Batangas, Philippines.

Calixto graduated from St. Theresa’s Academy in 1988; he then attended the University of Management and Technology, graduating in 2016 with a B.S. in General Studies. Calixto moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Chicago, IL in 2013, where he worked as an Acquisition Logistics Specialist for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for nine years and two months. He served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, from August 11, 1992 to August 31, 2016. Calixto was stationed at RTC Orlando, FL from August 1992 to October 1992, NATTO Millington, TN from November 1992 to August 1993, NAS Mirmar, CA from September 1993 to May 1998, NAS North Island, CA from June 1998 to November 1999, NAS Point Mugu, CA from December 1999 to January 2005, USS Ronald Reagan from February 2005 to February 2006, RTC Great Lakes, IL from March 2006 to July 2010, USS John C. Stennis from August 2010 to August 2013, and NAS Patuxent River, MD from September 2013 to August 2016. During his time serving, he earned the GWOT Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon-5, Navy Recruit Training Service Medal, and the Navy Expert Pistol Shot Medal.

Calixto was a member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Washington, D.C., and enjoyed fishing and sports.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where prayers will be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.

Contributions may be made to St. John Francis Regis Parish, 43950 St Johns Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

