Our Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Great-great grandmother, Cousin, Aunt and Friend Josephine Green Lawrence transitioned to meet Our Heavenly Father on Oct 9, 2022. She was born Josephine Ramage Cowan Holmes live upon the land; not at sea, on August 4th 1938 in Richmond Virginia to her loving parents Clifford Faxton Holmes Sr and Bertha Ilene Holmes also known as Ilene Holmes. Josephine’s Nationality is American Chickahominy which is part of the Iroquois Nation.

At approximately 6 years old, the family moved to Washington, D.C. where she attended the public schools. Josephine was an athlete in high school.

She met Milton Ellsworth Green Sr at a dance. Years later the two entered into Holy Matrimony. This Union Created seven children: Deborah Joan, Milton Ellsworth Jr, Linda Denise, Antonio Tyrone, John Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Valiska, and Adrienne Ezell our blood cousin, lovingly cherished as our dear baby sister.

We have many wonderful memories of Josephine. She was a fantastic dancer. She enjoyed singing happy birthday to you on your birthday. She enjoyed creating delicious baked goods for friends and family. She loved going to bingo. And she enjoyed attending her church, where she frequently performed solo hymns for the congregation.

Josephine remarried after her children left the nest to David Lawrence. And enjoyed many years of happiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ilene Holmes; two brothers, Clifford Holmes Jr and Thomas Holmes, two sisters, Eileen Ezell and Naomi Teasley.

She is survived by two sisters and two brother n laws. Miriam Welch, Mary and Eugene Gleaton and Wilbert Teasley.

She leaves to mourn Milton Ellsworth Green Sr, seven children: Deborah (Charles) Small-Bey , Milton Green Jr, Linda Green, Antonio Green, John Green, Elizabeth Green, and Adrienne Ezell.

Grandsons: Joshua, Victor, Antoine, Elijah; Grand-daughters: Melody, Valiska, Naomi, Latoya, Taniqua, Tanea, Anna, Makayla; Great-grandsons: Preston, Dontrell, Noah, Antoine Jr ; Great-grand-daughters: Valinda, Asia, Raylynn, Sharon, Melony, Harmony, Symphony, Alise, Aubree; Great-great-grandson Seption Faheem, as well as a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and many great friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM, in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

