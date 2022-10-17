Frederick Norman “Freddie” Gass, 81, of Colton’s Point, MD passed away on October 11, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born July 31, 1941 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Norman Gass and Mary Helen (Faunce) Gass.

Freddie graduated from Holy Angels School, Margaret Brent High School, Charles County Community College and the School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Maryland Army National Guard from 1960 to 1966.

Freddie was employed in the finance and banking industry for over thirty years. His career began with G.A.C. Finance Corporation and ended as a vice president of Maryland National Bank (now known as Bank of America).

Freddie was a member of the American Legion Post 221 in Avenue, MD. His favorite hobby was restoring and refurbishing antique furniture. Freddie was an avid reader and history enthusiast, spending many hours at the library. He also enjoyed researching and documenting his family’s ancestry.

Freddie is survived by his sisters, Linda A. D’Ambrosio (Louis “Lou”) of East Islip, NY and Patricia C. “Patsy” Mattingly (Joseph G. “Mussie”) of Chaptico, MD; nieces and nephews, P. Lynn Trehern of Chaptico, MD, J. Christopher “Chris” Mattingly (Sheila Cullins) of Colton’s Point, MD, M. Lisa Mattingly (Keith Fairfax) of Drayden, MD, Kelli M. Boswell (Michael “Mike”) of Chaptico, MD, Karen M. D’Ambrosio (Bobby Gilmore) of East Islip, NY, Michele A. Ruggiero (Steven “Steve”) of Selden, NY and Louis F. D’Ambrosio III (Jennifer “Jen”) of East Islip, NY.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ryan Pineda at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Mattingly, Keith Fairfax, Mike Boswell, Louis D’Ambrosio III, Steve Ruggiero and Steve E. Gass, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.