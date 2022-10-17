Three Leonardtown Teens Charged After Deploying Fire Extinguishers in Leonardtown Trailer

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Valley Lee, Bay District and Seventh District responded to 21475 Abells Wharf Road in Leonardtown, for the reported trailer fire.

The 911 caller reported multiple kids were trespassing and had entered the structure and believed they set it on fire, the caller reported smoke was coming from the trailer with the suspects walking away down the street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and located a single story double wide trailer with what appeared to be smoke showing. Upon further investigation, firefighters located no smoke and no fire, and reported fire extinguishers were deployed inside.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service. Police responded and investigated the incident.

The suspects were identified as males aged 15, 16, and 17 all of Leonardtown.

The juveniles have been charged with property destruction, burglary 4th degree, and trespassing on private property by Cpl. Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.