Firefighters Respond to Large Fire at Hollywood Auto Scrapyard, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 2:33 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District responded to the Hollywood Used Auto Parts located at 43900 Commerce Avenue in Hollywood, for the reported large outside fire.

Due to previous incidents and large fires at this location, Brush 7, Engine 72, Tanker 74, Truck 7, Chief 7A, and Chief 7B responded with 16 volunteers and requested additional companies to respond.

Bay District and NAS Patuxent River were dispatched bringing Engines, a Crash Truck, and an additional Ladder Truck to the scene.

Crews arrived on location to find a large pile of debris on fire with numerous exposure issues including other large piles and several school buses.

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes and the assignment was scaled back to units from Hollywood and NAS Patuxent River.

Units operated for just over an hour before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

