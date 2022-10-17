St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Public Schools Announce Teen Driver Safety Week for High Schools – October 16 – 22, 2022

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16 – 22, 2022. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will continue efforts to educate young drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts and the dangers associated with distracted driving.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit will coordinate seatbelt and distracted driving compliance checks at all high schools throughout the week. All young drivers and supporting adults are encouraged to talk about what they can do to improve driving behaviors for themselves and others.

For more information, please contact the Department of Safety and Security at 301-475-5511, ext. 32238.