Tri County Love Center First Annual Walk/Runathon in White Plains on Friday, November 25, 2022

Tri-County Love Center is a transitional home for women in need of a steppingstone after seeking treatment from substance abuse.

“We are a 501 (c) (3) EIN 84-4197062 seeking fundraising sponsors and registrants for our First annual Walk/Runathon on November 25, 2022, 9am at the Indian Head Rail Trail (IHRT) located at 10410 Theodore Green Blvd, White Plains, MD 20695.”

We are raising startup funds to open a home for 8 women to reside for a year to form their foundation in recovery thru the 12-step process.

In most cases after a person completes treatment, they must return to the same circumstances that they left just 30-45 days prior hence increase the chances of relapse. TLC will provide the structure needed to develop solid ground to self-sufficiency.

In exchange for your monetary support, those who register for the walk will receive a tee shirt and water bottle. To our sponsors we offer signage at the walk/runathon, tclccc.org website exposure, your company logo on all t-shirts the participants receive for signing up.

We believe sometimes all one needs is an olive branch of love to make all the difference in one’s life. We hope you will consider registering or sponsoring our event.

For sponsorship and registration please visit events tab on website www.tclccc.org or call 240-342-0821

