MedStar Health Welcomes New Hematologist and Oncologist, Ankit Madan, to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

MedStar Health is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained hematologist and oncologist, Ankit Madan, MD, to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Madan attended medical school at Gajra Raja Medical College in India prior to completing an internal medicine residency and a hematology and oncology fellowship at University of Alabama. He is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology.

As a hematologist and oncologist, Dr. Madan cares for patients with a variety of conditions, including benign and malignant hematology disorders (leukemia, lymphoma), melanoma, sarcoma and cancers of the breast, colon, kidney, liver, lung, prostate and ovaries at MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Madan believes in providing the latest, state-of-the-art, evidence-based cancer care with compassion, empathy and respect. He uses a multidisciplinary approach in managing all malignancies to optimize patient outcomes and supports patients and their families in their respective goals of care.

“Our vision is to make cancer care in Southern Maryland highly accessible, and available to the community,” Dr. Madan said. “Cancer affects patients and their families, and by being their partner in this difficult journey, I hope to alleviate some of the stress, and anxiety associated with this disease. ”

To make an appointment with Dr. Madan, please call 301-877-4673. Or to learn more, visit medstarhealth.org.