November 2022 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

As we embark on a new season, we welcome guests to visit the museum for fall related fun, while also reflecting on the past with special events surrounding Veterans Day. With the holidays just around the corner, we invite you visit the Museum Store for a special event with extra savings.

For more information please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Nov. 3 & 10 – Sea Squirts: 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., This month’s theme is Leaves/Fall. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 22 – 40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Nov. 6 – “On-Watch” Memorial Service 2 p.m., Join us in thanking all our veterans for their service at the site of the “On Watch” statue at the end of Dowell Road in Dowell, Maryland. Refreshments will be served on-site following the program.

Tuesday, November 8 – Jellyfish Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., In November we celebrate jellyfish, the amazingly tentacled invertebrates of the Chesapeake Bay! Stop by to check out the moon jellies exhibit and discover fun facts about the Bay’s other jellyfish species through activities in our River to Bay Gallery. Activities included with museum admission.



10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The museum is open, and admission is FREE for active duty military and veterans.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Join CMM staff as we recognize and honor all of America’s veterans. Discover how Solomons and its residents played a role in World War II with a Find-and-Seek family activity in the Maritime History Gallery. Guest speaker Vincent Turner, II will present information on the Provisional Ranger Group and its role in D-Day, June 6, 1944. The presentation will take place in the Harms Gallery at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Finally, we invite visitors to write a letter thanking veterans for their service which will then be delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. At the museum each veteran will be offered a pin in recognition of their service.

Sunday, Nov. 13 CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., The quarterly CMM Fossil Club meeting will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a FREE public lecture, at 3 p.m. Guest speaker JP Hodnett from Dinosaur Park will give a presentation on “The World of Dinosaur Park!” The meeting and lecture will be held in person in the museum’s Harms Gallery and also virtually via Zoom. Find the link to attend on Facebook or the Fossil Club web page: Fossil Club | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Little Minnows: Leaves/ Fall 10:15 & 11:15 a.m., This month’s theme is Leaves/Fall. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with museum admission. For more information visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed.

Sunday & Monday, Nov. 27 & 28 – Museum Store Sunday & Monday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Museum Store is again proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global annual shopping event where patrons can shop for uniquely curated gifts while supporting the mission and fundraising efforts of local museums. On these days, CMM members will draw for a chance to enjoy 25% – 40% off their entire purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply, see store for details.