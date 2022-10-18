UPDATE: Police Investigating Shooting at California Shopping Center, One Gunshot Victim Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE: On October 18, 2022, at 12:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported shots fired into a business.

Deputies arrived on scene within two minutes and located two businesses struck by projectiles.

The businesses and surrounding establishments were checked, and no victims were located on the scene.

A perimeter was established and detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

At 1:12 p.m. emergency communications received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies responded and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



Some businesses in the area are sheltering in place while the investigation continues. Police ask all to avoid the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided when additional information is released.

