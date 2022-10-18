Minor Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision in Dameron

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Porter Drive in Dameron, for the reported head-on collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in an off-set head-on style collision with one vehicle in the roadway and one vehicle off the roadway with entrapment.

Firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field performed a “door pop” and removed two victims from the pick up truck. Two occupants in the Ford pickup truck signed care refusal forms on the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the sedan was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

