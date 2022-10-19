Unoccupied St. Mary’s County School Bus Involved in Early Morning Motor Vehicle Collision

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and a St. Mary’s County School Bus involved and confirmed bus #629 contained the operator only and no children.

Firefighters reported two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. One patient was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are on scene and investigating the collision.

Expect delays and use caution in the area. Updates will be provided when they become available.

