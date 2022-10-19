Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Wheeler Road with one vehicle off the roadway and one vehicle in the roadway with two occupants still inside the vehicle.

Firefighters reported no entrapment and assisted ems with patient care on the scene for approximately 20 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

